Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Hughes bought 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $150,355.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,247 shares of company stock worth $243,805 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 400.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 85,241 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter worth about $1,733,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 104.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 789,721 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 318.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,750,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,958 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 135,955.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

IMVT traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 22,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,602. The stock has a market cap of $979.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). On average, equities research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

