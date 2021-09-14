IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Position Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 43.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 484,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 379,891 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $54,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,736,116,000 after acquiring an additional 907,765 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,364,000 after acquiring an additional 392,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 70.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,734,000 after purchasing an additional 187,468 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 43.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,283 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $123.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $124.00.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

