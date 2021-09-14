Igene Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGNE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Igene Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGNE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 41,700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,723,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IGNE stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,127,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283,923. Igene Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About Igene Biotechnology

IGENE Biotechnology, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of specialty ingredients for human and animal nutrition. It offers feed ingredients and nutraceutical products that includes astaxanthin. The company was founded by Robert Austin Milch and William T. Hall on October 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

