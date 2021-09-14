Igene Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGNE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Igene Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGNE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 41,700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,723,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IGNE stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,127,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283,923. Igene Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
About Igene Biotechnology
