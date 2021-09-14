IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives $32.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.83. 2,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,019. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $33,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,723 shares of company stock worth $896,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4,903.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 25.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 65.8% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 334,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 132,810 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 138,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

