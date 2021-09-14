Icosavax Inc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Icosavax in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.70 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Icosavax’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ICVX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Icosavax stock opened at $37.75 on Monday. Icosavax has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

