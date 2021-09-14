IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Cut to C$3.75

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial to C$3.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IMG. Cormark set a C$3.25 target price on IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price objective on IAMGOLD in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$4.85 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.45.

TSE IMG opened at C$2.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$2.75 and a one year high of C$5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.75.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

