IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Cut to C$3.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered IAMGOLD from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

NYSE IAG opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 6.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 98,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 13.2% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 18.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 343,677 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.