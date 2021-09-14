Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) and Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) and Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hywin and Cohen & Steers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hywin $277.11 million 0.66 $31.37 million N/A N/A Cohen & Steers $427.54 million 9.73 $76.58 million $2.57 33.54

Cohen & Steers has higher revenue and earnings than Hywin.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hywin and Cohen & Steers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hywin 0 0 0 0 N/A Cohen & Steers 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cohen & Steers has a consensus target price of $79.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.76%. Given Cohen & Steers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cohen & Steers is more favorable than Hywin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Hywin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hywin and Cohen & Steers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hywin N/A N/A N/A Cohen & Steers 24.70% 74.78% 41.63%

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats Hywin on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hywin

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments. The company also offers publicly raised fund products, such as money market fund comprising fixed income mutual fund products that are invested in low risk, highly liquid, and short-term financial instruments, including government bonds, central bank bills, term deposits, certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; bond fund; equity securities fund, which are invested in publicly traded stocks; and hybrid fund, which are invested in mixed products in the combination of publicly traded stocks, bonds, or money market fund. In addition, it provides insurance products, such as life insurance products comprising individual whole life, individual term life, universal life, and individual health insurance; and annuity insurance products and critical illness insurance products, including personal accident insurance products. Further, the company provides overseas property investment consulting; and information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services, as well as engages in microfinance and finance leasing businesses. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds. The company was founded by Martin Cohen and Robert Hamilton Steers in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

