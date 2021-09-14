Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to post $58.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year sales of $275.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $465.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $419.35 million, with estimates ranging from $159.80 million to $730.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humanigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,880,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Humanigen has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $371.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $7,445,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,014,966 shares of company stock worth $36,246,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter worth approximately $19,100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 653,367 shares during the period. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

