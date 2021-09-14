Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 732.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. 57.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,068. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 271.18% and a negative return on equity of 45.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

