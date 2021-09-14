Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives $12.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

HMPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $4.08 on Friday. Home Point Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

