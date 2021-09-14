HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,935 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $419,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 13.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 145,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 213,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 42.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.82. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $52.14. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYF. Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

