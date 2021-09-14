HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Bradley Mark J. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $131.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.14. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $133.22.

