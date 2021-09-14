HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDY. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $428.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $446.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $301.76 and a 1 year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.00.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

