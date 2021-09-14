HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 68.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 114,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PXH opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $24.39.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.