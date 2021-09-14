Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 39.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,571,000 after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 140,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 98,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,729,000 after acquiring an additional 52,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,250,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price target (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,567.06.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZO traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,554.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,744. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,592.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,474.27. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,666.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

