Highlander Capital Management LLC Invests $47,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after buying an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 109.3% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 77.9% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after buying an additional 238,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 53.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after buying an additional 151,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $52,431,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $452.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,863. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 86.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,214,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,881 shares of company stock worth $1,873,334. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.06.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

