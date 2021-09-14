Highlander Capital Management LLC Invests $47,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after buying an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 109.3% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 77.9% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after buying an additional 238,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 53.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after buying an additional 151,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $52,431,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.
Illumina stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $452.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,863. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 86.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,214,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,881 shares of company stock worth $1,873,334. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.06.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
