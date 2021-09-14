Highlander Capital Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.70. 414,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,491,774. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

