Highlander Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,000 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Lazydays worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Lazydays in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lazydays by 4,493.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Lazydays in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lazydays by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lazydays in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZY traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.78. 15,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,062. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $246.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.85. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $322.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. Lazydays had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 48.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 9,000 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $216,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Fleming sold 76,559 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $1,846,603.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,036.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,082 shares of company stock worth $6,671,967. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

