Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.804-5.999 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.950 EPS.

Shares of HLF traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.24. 912,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.49.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLF. B. Riley began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

