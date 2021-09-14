Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 295 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 295 ($3.85), with a volume of 7016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287 ($3.75).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 2.42 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Henry Boot’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Get Henry Boot alerts:

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Henry Boot in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £383.89 million and a PE ratio of 32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 274.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 273.58.

Henry Boot Company Profile (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.