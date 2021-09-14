Head-To-Head Survey: Rockley Photonics (RKLY) & Its Rivals

Rockley Photonics (NYSE: RKLY) is one of 154 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Rockley Photonics to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.5% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rockley Photonics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics N/A -259.82% -8.33% Rockley Photonics Competitors -15.33% 4.15% 1.68%

Volatility & Risk

Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockley Photonics’ peers have a beta of 0.64, meaning that their average stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rockley Photonics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Rockley Photonics Competitors 2160 8579 15917 653 2.55

Rockley Photonics presently has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 107.16%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 9.64%. Given Rockley Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rockley Photonics and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics N/A -$8.22 million 221.25 Rockley Photonics Competitors $3.24 billion $568.55 million 29.00

Rockley Photonics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics. Rockley Photonics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rockley Photonics peers beat Rockley Photonics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

