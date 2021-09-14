Head-To-Head Contrast: First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) versus Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) and First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and First Bancorp of Indiana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.97%. Given Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and First Bancorp of Indiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 23.66% 8.33% 1.04% First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and First Bancorp of Indiana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $86.96 million 2.98 $20.09 million $1.68 13.78 First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Archbold, OH.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of its subsidiary. It offers certificate of deposits, checking accounts, health savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, loans, direct deposit, credit cards, statements, mobile banking, mobile check deposit, overdraft services, safe deposit boxes, and telephone banking services. The company was founded on November 25, 1998 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

