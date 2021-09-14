Head to Head Comparison: Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) vs. Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) and Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Vericel shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Vericel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Vericel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $370,000.00 720.49 -$19.31 million ($1.08) -6.24 Vericel $124.18 million 19.87 $3.04 million $0.06 882.00

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Cardiff Oncology. Cardiff Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vericel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericel has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cardiff Oncology and Vericel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vericel 0 1 6 0 2.86

Cardiff Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 275.87%. Vericel has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.52%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Vericel.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Vericel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -5,830.38% -21.65% -20.59% Vericel 5.78% 6.49% 4.40%

Summary

Vericel beats Cardiff Oncology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics. The firm’s clinical programs include KRAS-Mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC), Resistant Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) and relapsed or refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The company was founded by Gabriel M. Cerrone, L. David Tomei, Samuil Umansky, and Hovsep Melkonyan in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee. The Epicel portfolio provide skin replacement for patients who have deep dermal or full thickness burns. The company was founded on March 24, 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

