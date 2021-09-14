Head-To-Head Comparison: Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) & Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) and Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Heska shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Heska shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Heska and Alpha Teknova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heska -0.59% 1.42% 1.05% Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heska and Alpha Teknova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heska $197.32 million 13.71 -$14.40 million ($0.26) -977.62 Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alpha Teknova has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Heska.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Heska and Alpha Teknova, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heska 0 0 5 0 3.00 Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00

Heska presently has a consensus target price of $263.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.47%. Alpha Teknova has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.81%. Given Alpha Teknova’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than Heska.

Summary

Heska beats Alpha Teknova on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company was founded by Robert B. Grieve and Lynnor B. Stevenson in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, CO.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hollister, California.

