Head-To-Head Comparison: Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) vs. United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) and United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Aerovate Therapeutics and United Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerovate Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A United Therapeutics 29.60% 13.69% 10.18%

81.8% of Aerovate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of United Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of United Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aerovate Therapeutics and United Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerovate Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A United Therapeutics $1.48 billion 6.35 $514.80 million $11.54 18.16

United Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Aerovate Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aerovate Therapeutics and United Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerovate Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 United Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

Aerovate Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.18%. United Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $224.38, indicating a potential upside of 7.04%. Given United Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Therapeutics is more favorable than Aerovate Therapeutics.

Summary

United Therapeutics beats Aerovate Therapeutics on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It also involves in the research and development of new indications and delivery devices for its product and for the organ transplantation-related technologies. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

