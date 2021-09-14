Head-To-Head Analysis: Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) versus Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Vertex alerts:

This table compares Vertex and Intuit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex $374.67 million 7.56 -$78.94 million ($0.45) -42.56 Intuit $9.63 billion 15.80 $2.06 billion $7.56 73.73

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Vertex. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Vertex has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuit has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex and Intuit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex -4.46% -9.82% -3.94% Intuit 21.41% 24.31% 14.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vertex and Intuit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex 2 1 3 0 2.17 Intuit 0 6 17 0 2.74

Vertex presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.38%. Intuit has a consensus target price of $555.80, suggesting a potential downside of 0.29%. Given Vertex’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vertex is more favorable than Intuit.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Vertex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Intuit shares are held by institutional investors. 67.3% of Vertex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Intuit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intuit beats Vertex on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc. engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses. The Consumer segment includes do-it-yourself and assisted TurboTax income tax preparation products and services. The Strategic Partner segment comprises professional tax offerings, which include Lacerte, ProSeries, ProFile, and ProConnect Tax Online among professional accountants. The company was founded by Scott D. Cook and Thomas A. Proulx in March 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.