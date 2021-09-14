Head to Head Analysis: RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) and The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF)

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) and The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and The Westaim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A -103.43% -92.43% The Westaim 265.70% 7.91% 6.77%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RenovaCare and The Westaim, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A The Westaim 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Westaim has a consensus target price of $4.15, indicating a potential upside of 99.52%. Given The Westaim’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Westaim is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of RenovaCare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of The Westaim shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of The Westaim shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RenovaCare and The Westaim’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A N/A -$9.55 million N/A N/A The Westaim $24.85 million 11.99 -$34.40 million N/A N/A

RenovaCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Westaim.

Volatility and Risk

RenovaCare has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Westaim has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Westaim beats RenovaCare on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

RenovaCare Company Profile

RenovaCare, Inc. operates as a development stage company, which focuses on research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is comprised of a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues; and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area. The company was founded on July 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

The Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena. The Skyward Specialty segment is a U.S. based property & casualty diversified specialty insurance company group providing coverage primarily in the United States but also globally for certain risks. The Arena segment consists of two separate businesses, namely Arena Investors and Arena FINCOs. The Arena Investors including AI, an investment manager making fundamentals-based, asset-oriented credit investments on behalf of third-party investors; The Arena FINCOs, include specialty finance companies that primarily purchase fundamentals-based, asset oriented credit investments for their own account. The company was founded on May 7, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

