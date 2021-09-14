HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $68.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 103.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

YMAB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,311. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. Analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $1,659,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,221 shares of company stock worth $3,523,033 over the last ninety days. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after buying an additional 308,601 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after buying an additional 288,664 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,853,000 after buying an additional 270,484 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after buying an additional 254,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,236,000 after buying an additional 221,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

