HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.40.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BYSI opened at $23.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a market cap of $916.25 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BeyondSpring has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,008,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after acquiring an additional 443,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after acquiring an additional 287,788 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 430,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 194,930 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring in the first quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring in the second quarter valued at $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.