HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 747.8% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of HAVLF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. 143,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,729. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. HAVN Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.25.

HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

