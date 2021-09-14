Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Reaches $205.71 on Major Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for $205.71 or 0.00443552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $127.97 million and $48.05 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00018430 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001233 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000728 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 650,804 coins and its circulating supply is 622,059 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.