Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Declares Dividend of GBX 16.50

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hargreaves Services stock opened at GBX 557.49 ($7.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.21. Hargreaves Services has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.40 ($2.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 580 ($7.58). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 512.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 413.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £180.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26.

About Hargreaves Services

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

