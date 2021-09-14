Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Declares Dividend of GBX 16.50

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Hargreaves Services stock opened at GBX 557.49 ($7.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.21. Hargreaves Services has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.40 ($2.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 580 ($7.58). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 512.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 413.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £180.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26.
About Hargreaves Services
