Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of HSNGY stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Hang Seng Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.7622 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.71. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.
About Hang Seng Bank
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
