Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HSNGY stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Hang Seng Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.7622 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.71. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

