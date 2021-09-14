Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW opened at $219.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.16 and its 200 day moving average is $226.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

