Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 65 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,454,000 after acquiring an additional 75,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 773.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 74,021 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $33,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $655.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $677.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $588.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 78.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.54 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

