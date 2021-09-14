Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 40 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in MSCI by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.57.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $643.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $607.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.48. The stock has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

