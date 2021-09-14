Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 35 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $13,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,852.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,722.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1,562.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $92.09 billion, a PE ratio of -37,052.20 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $959.87 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

