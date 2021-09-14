Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Invests $16.88 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 277,244 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,884,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $17,797,000 after buying an additional 20,054 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258,389 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $66,657,000 after buying an additional 19,731 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 141.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 125,927 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 73,861 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COP stock opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average is $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

