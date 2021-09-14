Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $11.22 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total value of $56,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,315,990.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,388 shares of company stock valued at $226,431,216 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $639.52 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $619.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.48. The company has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $787.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

