Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Acquires 235 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 327,239 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,928,000 after acquiring an additional 33,588 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,612,000 after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,375,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

In other news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALGN stock opened at $710.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $675.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $611.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.44 and a 52 week high of $735.17.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.