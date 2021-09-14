Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 16,878 shares.The stock last traded at $14.45 and had previously closed at $14.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Guild in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Get Guild alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the second quarter worth about $2,027,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 33.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 123,214 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guild by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Guild by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.