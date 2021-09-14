GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.11

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.11 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 25734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSKY. TheStreet raised GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GreenSky by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the first quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in GreenSky by 63.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in GreenSky by 47.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

