GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.11

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.11 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 25734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSKY. TheStreet raised GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GreenSky by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the first quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in GreenSky by 63.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in GreenSky by 47.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.
GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
