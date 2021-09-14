Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenlane currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Shares of Greenlane stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $139,030.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 83.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,779 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Greenlane by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Greenlane by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

