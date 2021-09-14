GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Babak Azad Sells 12,500 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $524,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Babak Azad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoodRx alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, Babak Azad sold 6,250 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $206,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $412,250.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Babak Azad sold 49,584 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $1,731,473.28.

Shares of GDRX stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 31,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion and a PE ratio of -50.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.47. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in GoodRx by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 175.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GoodRx by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth $3,262,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.