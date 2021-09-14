Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) Shares Bought by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,733 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.68. 106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,874. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.84 and a twelve month high of $51.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.73.

