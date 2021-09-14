GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $945.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to announce sales of $945.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $950.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $944.91 million. GoDaddy posted sales of $844.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.06) earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 737.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,003. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.56.

GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

