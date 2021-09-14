GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock Position Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in GMS were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMS. FMR LLC lifted its position in GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in GMS by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth about $1,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 111,482 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.57 per share, with a total value of $5,637,644.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 279,761 shares of company stock worth $13,379,692 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GMS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

GMS stock opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

