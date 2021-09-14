Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $185.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.38.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN opened at $164.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.77. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 9,101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after buying an additional 816,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global Payments by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after buying an additional 715,042 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,518,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.