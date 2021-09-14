Glencore’s (GLNCY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glencore from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Glencore from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Glencore has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. Glencore’s payout ratio is 96.67%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

